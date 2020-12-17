Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Stock Price Down 9%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares fell 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.38. 1,361,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 501,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

