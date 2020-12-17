SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 304,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.21.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.