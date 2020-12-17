Spendcoin (SPND) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00139899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00817701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00167893 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00403489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00131357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00081476 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

