Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

