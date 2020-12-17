Sparkle Loyalty One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,510.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $482,880.08 and approximately $10,510.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00139985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00822533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00404026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00131748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00082063 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars.

