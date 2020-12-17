Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) CEO Purchases $1,157,000.00 in Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SONA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 194,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $283.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

