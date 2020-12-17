South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC) Trading 5.4% Higher

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.57. 426,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 277,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

