SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.59

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 228320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

