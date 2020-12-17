Sociall (SCL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Sociall has a total market cap of $117,147.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00397755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

