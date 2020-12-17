SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 396.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.