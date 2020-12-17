Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 918,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,535. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,062,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 827,697 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 244,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 11.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

