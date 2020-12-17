SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 10,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,975. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 91.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

