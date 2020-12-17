Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 5.4%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,687,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,839,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

