Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 1,203,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,438,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

