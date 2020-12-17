Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.38

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 7043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

