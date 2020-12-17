ShowHand Achieves Market Cap of $397,834.13 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2,093.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. ShowHand has a market cap of $397,834.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 2,158.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00400146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

