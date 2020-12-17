ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $371,640.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $376,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $292,960.00.

Shares of SWAV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 357,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

