Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) versus B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Financial Comparison

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. B&M European Value Retail pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shimano and B&M European Value Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 2 0 0 2.00 B&M European Value Retail 0 6 3 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Shimano has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano N/A N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimano and B&M European Value Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $3.33 billion 6.51 $476.87 million N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.42 $259.30 million $1.03 26.72

Shimano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B&M European Value Retail.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats Shimano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

