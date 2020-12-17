Sharder Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Sharder token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $383,376.48 and approximately $59,743.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder Token Profile

SS is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

