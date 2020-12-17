Sessia Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a market capitalization of $996,860.66 and $354,048.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,006,389 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

