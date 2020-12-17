Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 3,793,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,800,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Specifically, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,101,490 shares of company stock worth $18,461,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $8,102,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $7,145,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

