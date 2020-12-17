Sebastian Evans Acquires 108,000 Shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) (ASX:NAC) Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) (ASX:NAC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,240.00 ($79,457.14).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sebastian Evans purchased 15,090 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,542.70 ($11,101.93).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.68.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

