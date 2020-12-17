Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $979,300.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.70. 874,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,651. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

