SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0011 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $28,014.13 and approximately $27.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.