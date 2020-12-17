Scholastic Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.
Scholastic has a payout ratio of -750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 10,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,498. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $842.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
