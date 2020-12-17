Scholastic Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Scholastic has a payout ratio of -750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 10,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,498. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $842.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.