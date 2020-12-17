Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 6.1%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.22. 678,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,384,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSL. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

