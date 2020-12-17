Sardar Biglari Purchases 1,888 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.14 per share, with a total value of $447,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 26 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Sardar Biglari acquired 52 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $598.32 per share, with a total value of $31,112.64.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Sardar Biglari acquired 929 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $351.44 per share, with a total value of $326,487.76.

On Monday, November 30th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,255 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.38 per share, for a total transaction of $253,416.90.

On Friday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari bought 3,041 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.78 per share, for a total transaction of $336,881.98.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,532 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $694,542.60.

On Friday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari bought 18,081 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,069.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Sardar Biglari bought 6,195 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.06 per share, for a total transaction of $700,406.70.

On Friday, November 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 15,708 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,193.68.

Shares of BH traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. 3,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,242. The company has a market cap of $279.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Biglari by 10.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Biglari by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

