Santander Consumer USA (SC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) recently:

12/10/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

12/8/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,951. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Get Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 884,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.