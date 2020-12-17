Santander Consumer USA (SC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) recently:
- 12/10/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 12/8/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/3/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/30/2020 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/29/2020 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2020 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2020 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,951. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.
Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.