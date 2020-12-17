Sandip Kapadia Sells 1,763 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 850,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

