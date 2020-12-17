Samuel L. Katz Sells 7,453 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 210,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

PFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

