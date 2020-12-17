SALT Price Reaches $0.26 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. SALT has a market cap of $20.43 million and $178,042.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

