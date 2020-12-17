salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Amy E. Weaver Sells 11,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.62. 8,270,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

