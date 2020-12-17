SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,772. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 531.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 228,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $989,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

