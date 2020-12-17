Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as high as $194.00 and last traded at $184.84, with a volume of 192817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.98.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
