Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as high as $194.00 and last traded at $184.84, with a volume of 192817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.98.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after buying an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Saia by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

