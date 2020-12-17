SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0213

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $589,564.81 and approximately $73.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,798.19 or 1.00000519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024849 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00472427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00708127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00133492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

