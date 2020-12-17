Rupee (RUP) Trading 74.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $106,283.13 and approximately $65.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003179 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,424,200 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.