Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to -($0.16)-0.24 EPS.

RAD traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 643,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

