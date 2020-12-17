Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $550,629.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

