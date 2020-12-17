Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.70

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $364.70 and traded as low as $340.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $349.00, with a volume of 28,271 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £211.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.40.

In other news, insider Patricia Ryan sold 893 shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86), for a total value of £3,321.96 ($4,340.16).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

