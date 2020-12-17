REVV Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. REVV has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $532,843.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,949,030 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.