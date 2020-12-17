Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Sells $893,640.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jesse Timmermans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 1,727,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 280.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 357.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

