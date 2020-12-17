Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 350,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 364,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
