Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 350,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 364,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

