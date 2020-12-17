Reviewing The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

16.6% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and The General Chemical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 3.95% 7.88% 3.28% The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kronos Worldwide and The General Chemical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.37%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and The General Chemical Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 0.97 $87.10 million $0.75 19.47 The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than The General Chemical Group.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats The General Chemical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About The General Chemical Group

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.