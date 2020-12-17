Revain Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $966.82 million and $5.64 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00371932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.95 or 0.02346796 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 82,989,550,407 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.