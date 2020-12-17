Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) & Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Head to Head Contrast

Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunderbird Resorts N/A N/A N/A Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17%

Thunderbird Resorts has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunderbird Resorts $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.16 $46.75 million $2.46 5.70

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resorts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thunderbird Resorts and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunderbird Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 1 1 0 2.50

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 98.39%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Thunderbird Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Value beats Thunderbird Resorts on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunderbird Resorts

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 654 slots, and 154 table positions. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

