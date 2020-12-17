Reserve Rights 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.25 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $194.44 million and approximately $81.25 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00821686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00404469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00131953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00081963 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

