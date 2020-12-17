Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS: SPGYF) recently:

12/16/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 274,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

