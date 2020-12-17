Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Insider Acquires $49,832.40 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 23,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 274,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.