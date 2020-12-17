Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 6.9%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 392,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 280,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REKR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

