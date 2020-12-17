Refereum Trading 41.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00403439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

